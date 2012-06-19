PepsiCo (PEP.N) said it sees unfavorable exchange rates hurting 2012 profit more than the maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice had previously expected.

The company sees foreign exchange translation hurting 2012 core earnings by about three percentage points, based on current foreign exchange rates. In late April, it had seen forex hurting only by about two percentage points.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, PepsiCo also said its continues to see core constant currency earnings per share falling by 5 percent from $4.40 in the prior-year period.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Carol Bishopric)