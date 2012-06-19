Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
PepsiCo (PEP.N) said it sees unfavorable exchange rates hurting 2012 profit more than the maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice had previously expected.
The company sees foreign exchange translation hurting 2012 core earnings by about three percentage points, based on current foreign exchange rates. In late April, it had seen forex hurting only by about two percentage points.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, PepsiCo also said its continues to see core constant currency earnings per share falling by 5 percent from $4.40 in the prior-year period.
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Carol Bishopric)
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.