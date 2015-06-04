PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) plans to introduce a line of fountain craft sodas called "Stubborn Soda" for soft drink dispensers in the United States as early as this summer.

The new sodas will be made with natural flavors, contain fair trade-certified cane sugar and will not contain high fructose corn syrup.

"Following our recent launches of Caleb’s Kola and Mountain Dew Dewshine, we’re continuing to explore the craft space with Stubborn Soda," PepsiCo spokeswoman Gina Anderson said in an email.

PepsiCo launched bottled versions of Caleb's Kola last year and introduced Mountain Dew Dewshine in March.

The company plans to roll out the new line in some regions this summer and may price it at a premium to brands such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew at dispensers.

The move comes amid a slowdown in soda consumption in the United States as more consumers prefer healthier options that are less sugary and use more natural ingredients.

Craft sodas are usually manufactured in smaller batches with more natural ingredients.

Trade publication Beverage-Digest first reported the news on Thursday.

The company may also offer Stubborn Soda for retail sale later, likely in glass bottles, and the new line could either replace or supplement PepsiCo's main brands on fountain taps.

