Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PepsiCo (PEP.N) said Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings Ltd will acquire a 51 percent equity stake in the company's beverage business in Vietnam.
Suntory and PepsiCo will hold key roles in the management of the new joint venture, in which the U.S. beverage company will hold the remaining 49 percent stake.
PepsiCo said it would retain marketing and innovation responsibilities for its beverages, and continue to independently operate its food business in Vietnam.
PepsiCo and Suntory have worked together in the United States, Japan and New Zealand, according to a press statement.
Shares of PepsiCo closed at $69.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.