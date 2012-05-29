Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd PWRD.O reported lower quarterly results, as fewer new launches hurt licensing revenue, sending its shares sliding 11 percent in after-market trade.
Net income attributable to Perfect World shareholders was 209.8 million yuan ($33 million) or 4.38 yuan (69 cents) per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with 263.7 million yuan or 4.99 yuan per ADS, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, known for its popular role-playing game "Legend of Martial Arts," earned 4.83 yuan (77 cents) per ADS.
Revenue was flat at 718.5 million yuan ($114.1 million).
Analysts were expecting revenue of 735.9 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Perfect World expects revenue of 647 million yuan to 683 million yuan.
Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $10.25 on Tuesday. They closed at $11.50 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.