PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) on Thursday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and decreased its full-year forecast as difficult economic conditions and a stronger dollar hurt sales in Europe and Japan, and its shares fell more than 11 percent.

Excluding onetime items, such as a tax credit, PerkinElmer earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Unfortunately we had a relatively small subset of our businesses that were down fairly significantly," said PerkinElmer Chief Executive Robert Friel in a telephone interview.

PerkinElmer said it now expects 2013 earnings of $2.00 to $2.10 per share, excluding items, down from its prior forecast of $2.24 to $2.32. It sees revenue growth in the low-single digits after earlier projecting mid-single digit growth. Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $2.29 per share.

"We got caught in investing for growth at a time when we hit a little bit of a headwind in our end markets," Friel said.

"As we look to the back half of the year, we do think there's going to be some recovery in those end markets," he said, adding, "We wanted to make sure we put a forecast out there that's achievable."

The maker of scientific instruments, diagnostic equipment and environmental safety monitoring products posted a net profit from continuing operations of $32.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $22.1 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 1 percent to $505.4 million, missing analysts' estimates of $532.2 million.

PerkinElmer shares fell to $30.50 in extended trading from their New York Stock Exchange close at $34.47.

