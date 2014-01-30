Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth quarter profit and forecast 2014 earnings in line with current Wall Street estimates.

The company, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment, such as for prenatal screening, and environmental testing products, sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.45 per share, excluding special items. Analysts on average are looking for $2.42 per share.

For the fourth quarter, PerkinElmer posted a net profit of $64.5 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $15.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago, when results were hit by an accounting adjustment related to pension liability.

Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $593.3 million topped Wall Street estimates of $589.1 million.

