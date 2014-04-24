Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by increased demand for its medical diagnostics products and continued double-digit growth in China.
The company, which also sells environmental testing products, posted a net profit of $34.2 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a profit of $32.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer said it had adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company tweaked its full-year earnings forecast and now expects adjusted 2014 earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share, up from its prior view of $2.40 to $2.45. Analysts on average are looking for $2.45 per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $531.9 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $531.3 million.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.