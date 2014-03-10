Private equity group Permira PERM.UL is looking to float Japanese agricultural chemicals company Arysta LifeScience on the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported quoting people familiar with the situation.

While a sale to a trade buyer is also a possibility, London-based Permira is in talks with banks to discuss an IPO, valuing Arysta at $4 billion including debt, the newspaper said.

Permira bought Arysta, which manufactures insecticides and veterinary medicines, in 2008 for 1.95 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

Arysta is considering whether to move its domicile from Japan to the United States or a country with lower corporate tax rates, people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying by the FT.

A sale is expected to attract institutional investors and trade buyers including China's Sinochem SINOCK.UL and Nufarm (NUF.AX) of Australia.

($1 = 0.7205 euros)

(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)