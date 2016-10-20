A bottle of Ricard, aniseed-flavoured beverage, is pictured during a news conference to present the company's 2015-2016 half-year results in Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) beat quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday as demand for its high-margin Martell cognac improved in China and sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the United States, its top market.

The owner of Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, however flagged tougher trading conditions in Africa and the Middle East due to geopolitical tensions, and kept its forecast for a rise of 2-4 percent in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year's 2 percent growth.

"We have had a good start to the financial year, consistent with our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard said in a statement.

The world's No.2 spirits group behind Diageo (DGE.L) also said it would raise prices in Britain on imported brands in the coming months to protect its margins from a slide in the pound after the country's vote to leave the European Union.

"Consumption in Britain at this stage has not been impacted by Brexit, but the pound has declined and clearly our goal will be to protect our margins as much as we can," Finance Chief Gilles Bogaert told Reuters by phone.

CHINA COGNAC IMPROVING

For its first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod Ricard reported sales of 2.25 billion euros ($2.46 billion), a like-for-like rise of 4 percent, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.9 percent in a Thomson Reuters poll.

At 0825 GMT, Pernod Ricard shares were up 1.52 percent at 110 euros, leading gainers on the CAC-40 of French blue chips.

"Pernod has taken longer to recover from the slowdown in China than some of its peers, but it is now entering a period of smoother growth," said Liberum analysts, who have a "hold" rating on the stock.

In China, the sales decline slowed to 1 percent in the quarter from a 9 percent fall in full-year 2015/16 and Bogaert told Reuters Chinese sales would "clearly" improve this year.

The quarterly performance reflected improving demand for Martell cognac, whose sales rose 3 percent, boosted notably by the Cordon Bleu premium brand.

Sales of spirits in stores and online in China were robust but continued to lag in bars and restaurants, Bogaert said.

Hit like other spirits makers by a sales downturn in China sparked by a government clampdown on extravagant spending, Pernod Ricard has launched a sales drive there.

It has set up two sales teams in the country, one focused on high-end brands such as Martell and the other on mid-range brands such as Noblige cognac or Ballantine's Finest whisky to better address demand from an emerging middle class.

Its peers have confirmed China is returning to growth, with Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) on Tuesday saying demand for cognac in was recovering faster than it had expected.

China contributes about 9 percent of Pernod Ricard sales against 17 percent for the United States.

In the United States, where sales grew 5 percent, Jameson whiskey continued to grow at a double-digit rate after a price hike in September, but Absolut vodka - Pernod's leading brand - was still slightly down in value terms. Absolut has been struggling as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits such as bourbon and niche vodkas like Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Mark Potter)