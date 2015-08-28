NEW YORK Mylan NV (MYL.O) shareholders on Friday backed the drugmaker's hostile bid for Perrigo Co (PRGO.N), allowing it to launch a tender offer for the company's shares in the next few weeks.

Mylan said that it had the support from investors representing a majority of shares, passing the threshold it needed to go directly to Perrigo shareholders. The company is now looking for holders of more than 50 percent of Perrigo's shares to take part in the tender offer.

Mylan, a generic drugmaker, offered to buy Perrigo in April for cash and stock then worth $205 per share. Perrigo, which makes over-the-counter and generic medicines, has consistently rejected the offer as too low and says that it will do better on its own.

Perrigo, based in Dublin, Ireland, said on Friday that it is confident that fewer than 50 percent of its shares will be tendered to Mylan.

That Mylan investors backed the deal does not necessarily mean that enough Perrigo shareholders will do so, said Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan.

"The Perrigo acquisition makes sense for Mylan. The Perrigo resistance is the hard part. The benefits to its stockholders are less obvious," Gordon said.

The offer is now worth about $193 per share, or $28 billion, based on Mylan's latest share price of $51.49. Perrigo shares closed on Thursday at $188.19.

The vote was held at a shareholder meeting in the Netherlands, where Mylan is based. Mylan said that of votes cast at the meeting, about two-thirds backed the deal.

Proxy advisory firm ISS had advised Mylan investors to vote against the deal, while two of ISS's competitors recommended the deal for Mylan shareholders. Two large Mylan shareholders representing about 20 percent of the shares, Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) and Paulson & Co, backed Mylan.

"We continue to think that a deal here is far from likely though largely priced into both stocks," RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky said in a research note.

