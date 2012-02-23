Republican presidential candidateand Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during the Personhood USA presidential forum in Greenville, South Carolina January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

AUSTIN, Texas Texas Gov. Rick Perry is scheduled to have surgery on Friday to repair his right clavicle, which did not heal properly after a bicycle accident in 2009, the governor's office said on Thursday.

The 90-minute outpatient procedure in Austin involves a three-inch incision and the placement of a contoured plate.

Perry, the longest-serving governor in Texas history, last month dropped out of the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

