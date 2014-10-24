LIMA Workers at Peru's biggest copper mine, Antamina, will go on an indefinite strike November 10 that will halt total output running at about 30,000 tonnes per month, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.

The 1,630 unionized workers who agreed to put down their tools next month are demanding a bonus to offset shrinking proceeds from a profit-sharing agreement, said Jorge Juarez, the secretary general of Antamina labor union SUTRACOMASA.

"Production will be completely paralyzed," Juarez said in an interview.

There are 2,860 workers in total at the mine. Most of the unionized employees work in the mining and shipping areas, he added.

Conversations with the mine's management had not yet led to an agreement, Juarez said, and the union voted late on Thursday to go on strike.

Juarez said the bonus sought by the union will offset an expected 40 percent drop this year in workers' share of the mine's profits.

Antamina issued a statement that it had not been formally notified of the strike. It said that while its profit-sharing system meets all legal requirements, payouts are linked to mine output and global mineral prices.

Juarez said the union plans to officially notify Antamina and the labor ministry about the strike on Monday or Tuesday.

BHP Billiton (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) and Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck TCKb.TO owns 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T) 10 percent.

The mine produced 246,851 tonnes of copper in the first eight months of 2014, according to government figures, 14 percent less than in the same period a year ago.

Juarez said that ore grades at Antamina have slipped to about 0.8 percent of copper this year from around 1.6 percent last year.

He said the company dug out the best mineral grades in past years when copper prices were high, and he expects the weaker levels will likely continue through 2015.

Antamina, which had previously declined to comment on its drop in output this year, said on Friday it expects the period of weaker production to subside in "the medium term."

"We are sure we will be able to reverse this in the medium-term," Silvio Brigneti, Antamina's vice president of human resources and safety said in an emailed statement.

Ebbing copper production from Antamina has dragged down economic growth in the Andean country and taken the government by surprise.

Peru is the world's third-biggest copper producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish and Gunna Dickson)