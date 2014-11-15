Thailand seizes rhino horns worth $5 million in biggest haul for years
BANGKOK Thai customs have confiscated 21 rhino horns with an estimated value of nearly $5 million in the biggest such seizure in Thailand for years, officials said on Tuesday.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on Friday just 46 miles (74 km) southeast of the Peruvian capital Lima in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was shallow, only 27.9 miles (44.9 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. It struck at 7:18 p.m. (0018 GMT on Saturday).
A 5.6 quake is capable of causing considerable damage.
A Reuters cameraman said the shaking felt really strong in Lima.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
TORONTO Canada's biggest airport canceled more than a hundred flights on Tuesday as a late winter storm brought more snow to southern Ontario, forcing several colleges to suspend classes.
BRUSSELS EU lawmakers backed more ambitious recycling targets on Tuesday, setting Europe on track to drastically reduce reliance on landfill sites to dispose of waste after 2030.