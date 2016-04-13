A general view taken from San Cristobal hill shows Lima's Metro electric train Line 1 passing over a highway and a bridge that is under construction, in Lima, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peru's economy PEGDP=ECI likely grew 5.1 percent in February from the same month a year ago as copper output continued to surge from new mines and construction activity recovered from a year-long slump, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The estimates of 11 economists ranged from growth of 4.7 to 5.7 percent. The median estimate of 5.1 percent would represent quickening growth compared with the 3.41 percent expansion rate in January and the 1.13 percent rate in the year-ago month.

Peru's mining-powered economy has been recovering since late last year thanks to new projects that will make the Andean country the world's second biggest copper supplier this year. However, domestic demand remains relatively weak, and private investments continue to slump on weak copper prices.

Copper output jumped 70 percent in February, according to official data.

Construction activity that fell last year because of stalled public works by regional governments grew 5.37 percent in February on the year, according to preliminary data from state statistics agency Inei.

Peru's central bank and Finance Ministry both forecast year-on-year economic growth above 5 percent in February.

Official data will be released Friday.

