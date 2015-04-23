LIMA The poverty rate in Peru edged down 1.2 percentage points to 22.7 percent last year, official data showed on Thursday, amid the country's worst economic slowdown in five years.

In the previous six years, Peru's poverty rate fell by an annual average of 3 percentage points as growth in Peru, a global minerals exporter, surged on high commodity prices.

Some 289,000 Peruvians emerged from poverty in 2014 - about half as many as in 2013 - leaving nearly 7 million Peruvians still poor, state statistics agency Inei said.

Inei defines poverty as the inability to purchase a basket of goods that would satisfy basic needs.

The Finance Ministry said that government programs aimed at helping the poor made up 80 percent of last year's reduction.

Greater strides were made in rural Peru, where the rate fell 2 percentage points to 46 percent, than in cities, Inei said. The poverty rate is still more than three times higher in rural areas than urban areas.

Poverty remained especially high in the resource-rich Andes and Amazon, with 33.8 percent and 30.4 percent, respectively.

In the coastal regions, home to the capital Lima and most of the country's industry, the 2014 poverty rate was 14.3 percent.

President Ollanta Humala had set a goal of reducing the national poverty rate to 15 percent by the end of his term in July 2016.

Humala, a former military officer, introduced several programs aimed at easing poverty after rising to power in mid-2011. But his presidency has overlapped with a slowdown in China, a big buyer of minerals, and the end of a decades-long commodities boom.

Peru's mining-fueled economy slowed sharply last year on tumbling mineral exports, expanding by 2.35 percent, less than half the growth rate of 2013.

"Peru is among the few Latin American countries that continue reducing poverty," Humala said during a televised event after the release of poverty statistics.

