Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
LIMA Peru and the consortium operating the giant Camisea natural gas fields have suspended negotiations over gas supplies and royalties, and talks should resume in three or four months, the head of Peru's oil agency said on Thursday.
The consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol, asked for the suspension, seeking time to broker an agreement with its international financial backers over one of the largest parcels, known as lot 88, Aurelio Ochoa, head of state-run Perupetro, told Reuters.
President Ollanta Humala campaigned on promises to ensure that gas in lot 88 is reserved for the internal market and not exported.
"We've accepted a delay until early next year, they have to negotiate with the banks," Ochoa said.
Peru also seeks to correct market distortions through negotiations so that royalties paid on exported fuel are always higher than those paid on fuel used domestically.
Talks with the consortium started during former President Alan Garcia's government
Spain's Repsol-YPF, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea's SK Energy, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's Tecpetrol are also part of the Camisea consortium.
(Reporting By Omar Mariluz. Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
BANGKOK Thailand's cabinet approved measures worth $1 billion to help farmers in its flood-hit south, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it will carry out a nationwide vaccination for cattle against foot-and-mouth disease by Thursday in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus.