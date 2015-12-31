LIMA - Performing their annual end-of-year ritual at the feet of the "Christ of the Pacific" statue in Lima, Peruvian shamans have voiced their predictions for 2016.

Blowing into a "pututu", an Andean wind instrument, the men sang and danced as they focused their attention on photographs of world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama.

Among the predictions -- the U.S. will lift its economic embargo on Cuba as well as more attacks in Europe.