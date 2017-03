RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has said it will not adjust the price of diesel in Brazil in the next six months, Presidential Spokesman Miguel Rossetto said on Wednesday.

The comments were made during a press conference to discuss the roadblocks formed by truckers in Brazil who are protesting high fuel prices. The protests have paralyzed large swathes of the country.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)