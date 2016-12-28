Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday its board approved the sale of two petrochemical companies, Petroquimica Suape and Citepe, to Mexico's Alpek SAB de CV for $385 million.
In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the acquirers were Alpek's subsidiaries Grupo Petrotemex SA de CV and Dak Americas Exterior SL. The deal was one of five authorized by Brazil's audit court, which asked Petrobras to temporarily suspend its asset sale program on December 7.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.