RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that first-quarter profit fell 16 percent as losses on refining, as well as rising operational and exploration costs, ate into growing revenue.

Results, though, beat analysts estimates.

Consolidated first-quarter net income was 9.21 billion reais ($4.61) in the three months ending March 31 compared with 11.0 billion reais a year earlier, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in a statement sent to Brazil's securities regulators.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of 7.83 billion reais.

Petrobras' net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, were 66.13 billion reais in the quarter, 22 percent greater than the first quarter of 2011. The analysts expected sales of 64.9 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of the company's ability to generate cash from operations and to pay debt, rose 4 percent to 16.52 billion reais.

The EBIDA margin, or EBIDA divided by net sales, was 25 percent.

Analysts expected EBITDA of 14.2 billion, and an EBITDA martin of 22 percent.

