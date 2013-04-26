RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO First-quarter profit at Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), Brazil's state-controlled oil company, will likely fall by about one-quarter as fuel subsidies, lower oil output and rising imports crimp revenue, analysts told Reuters.

Net income is expected to fall 27 percent to 6.7 billion reais ($3.35 billion) from 9.21 billion reais in the same period a year earlier, according to the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Petrobras' production has fallen for nine consecutive months through February, compared to the year-earlier months. This reduction, part of a platform-maintenance program in the Campos Basin, has forced an increase in oil imports while reducing exports as well.

The Campos Basin, responsible for about 80 percent of Brazil's oil output, is home to some of Petrobras' oldest platforms and equipment, some of it more than 30 years old.

The impact from the maintenance should neutralize the effects of a series of increases in the price of gasoline and diesel during the last 12 months, Frank McGann, analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a report Thursday.

McGann expects a quarterly profit of 3.86 billion reais, the lowest of the five estimates in the survey.

As a result of the Campos Basin stoppages and repairs, Petrobras was required to import more oil and refined products to replace what it wasn't producing.

Petrobras is expected to record earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) of 14.5 billion reais, 12.1 percent less than the 16.5 billion real a year earlier, according to the average analyst estimate.

EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate cash from operations.

The higher fuel prices also likely stanched losses in the refining and supply division.

The analysts expect net sales, or gross sales minus sales taxes, to rise 11 percent to 73.4 billion reais from 66.1 billion reais last year.

Its oil exports fell 50 percent and imports rose 31 percent in the first two months of 2013, compared with a year earlier, according to a survey of government data by Planner Corretora, a Brazilian brokerage.

In the same period fuel imports rose 30 percent, Planner said.

Petrobras results have been hurt in recent months by the import of fuel at world prices and the sale of those products in Brazil at a loss. Brazil's government has restricted price increases in an effort to control inflation.

While a series of fuel price increases have reduced the difference between world and domestic prices, Petrobras still sells imports at below the price it pays for the fuel.

The difference between world and domestic prices fell in the quarter to 20.1 percent from 28 percent in the fourth quarter for diesel, Planner said. The gasoline difference fell to 18.9 percent from 23.5 percent.

Increases in the first quarter should further reduce that difference in the second quarter, Planner said.

A recent decline in world oil prices and a stronger Brazilian real compared with the U.S. dollar should also cut the difference between international and domestic prices, analysts with Citibank said in a report.

The stronger real is also expected to add 1.4 billion reais to non-operational financial earnings in the quarter after the local currency cost of servicing debt in dollars fell, Oswaldo Telles Filho, an analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, said in a report Thursday.

(Additional reporting and writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)