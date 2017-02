SAO PAULO Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras will continue to raise funds in European capital markets despite the worsening of a sovereign debt crisis in that region, an official said on Monday.

The crisis in the Euro region is unlikely to hamper financing for the company's $225 billion, five-year investment plan, the largest in the oil industry, Jorge Nahas, Petrobras head of risk management and financial planning, said at an event in Sao Paulo.

