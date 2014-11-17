Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects its oil output to grow 5.5 percent to 6 percent in 2014 from 2013, below its targeted increase for the year, according to a company presentation released on Monday.
The company, known as Petrobras, had targeted a 7.5 percent increase, with a tolerance margin of 1 percent in either direction.
Petrobras said delays in oil platform deliveries were to blame for the shortfall.
The firm, which is under investigation due to corruption allegations, affirmed that it would release its unaudited third-quarter results on Dec. 12.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.