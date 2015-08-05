The Petrobras headquarters are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) second-quarter profit fell by almost a fifth from a year earlier due to a tax settlement charge and a plunge in oil prices, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Reuters is for net income to fall 19 percent to 4 billion reais ($1.15 billion) from 4.96 billion reais in the year-earlier period. Profit is expected to be 25 percent lower than the first quarter.

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to announce results after markets close on Thursday.

The expected decline has been driven by a 42 percent drop in the benchmark price of Brent crude oil LCOc1 and the decision announced July 16 to take a 1.6 billion-real charge against second-quarter earnings to settle a tax dispute with Brazil's federal government.

Goldman Sachs analyst Felipe Mattar, who last week cut his previous profit estimate by more than two billion reais to 3.98 billion reais, cited the settlement as a principal factor in the decline.

Mattar, who has a "sell" recommendation on Petrobras stock, also cut his forecast for compound annual production growth through 2020 to 3.1 percent from 5 percent to 6 percent.

While analysts had long factored lower Brent-crude prices into their estimates, the tax charge was still a surprise. Because the company had listed the chance of losing the tax dispute as "possible" rather than probable, Petrobras had made no provision for payment.

The move raised questions about how much more of the 93 billion reais of tax liabilities reported in the company's first-quarter earnings statement will ultimately have to be paid.

As of the first quarter, Petrobras had only provisioned 708 million reais, less than one percent of the total potential liability.

According to the Reuters survey, Petrobras' second-quarter net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, were little changed from a year ago. Lower fuel sales volumes and lower oil prices offset the impact of higher domestic gasoline and diesel prices.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of the company's ability to generate cash from operations and its ability to pay debt, is expected to rise 11 percent to 18.1 billion reais, according to the average survey estimate.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alan Crosby)