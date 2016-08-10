RIO DE JANEIRO Profit at Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras likely more than tripled in the second quarter compared with a year earlier as investment cuts and declining financial losses helped make up for stagnant output and falling oil prices.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known, is expected to announce Thursday that net income rose to about 1.81 billion reais ($578 million) in the period, compared with 531 million reais in the second quarter of 2015, according to a survey of eight analysts by Reuters.

Newly installed Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, who took over in June, has sped up efforts by his predecessor to cut investment and operating costs and sell off assets in an effort to cut the company's nearly $130 billion of debt, the largest in the world oil industry.

The company has been hammered by lower oil prices as well as a sweeping corruption scandal which implicated a number of its senior executives and suppliers.

Results are expected after markets close. Estimates ranged from a 5.56 billion real profit to a 1.25 billion real loss, as analysts struggled again with a lack of clear Petrobras guidance.

Revenue is expected to fall 7.71 percent to 73.8 billion reais from a year earlier and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of a company's ability to generate cash from operations, is seen rising 5.61 percent to 20.9 billion reais.

"This is a transition quarter which should show stable operational results and a better non-cash financial result," said Luana Siegfried, analyst with Raymond James in Houston. "We expect a more market-oriented approach from the new management, but that won't show up until future quarters."

In the quarter though, Petrobras was still facing a drop in revenue compared to a year earlier as a result of a 26 percent decline in the average price of benchmark Brent crude oil LCOc1. Meanwhile output only rose 1.4 percent year on year.

Non-cash financial losses that slashed profit a year ago are expected to be lower this quarter, bolstering net income.

A year earlier Petrobras’ financial costs ballooned to 6.04 billion reais, nearly wiping out profit after charges for interest on disputed taxes it was required to pay, higher interest payments due to new loans, and an increase in the value of deferred currency losses on exports.

Total debt, though, is likely to be larger after Brazil's real BRL= weakened 12.3 percent against the dollar, raising the local currency value of its debt, most of it in U.S. currency.

