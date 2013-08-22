Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
HONG KONG PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)(601857.SS)(PTR.N), the country's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, posted a 29 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.
Net profit rose to 29.5 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in April-June from 22.8 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on PetroChina's first-half results released on Thursday. That compares with an average forecast of 25.4 billion yuan by five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Net income increased as improved profitability at PetroChina's refining and natural gas import business offset lower international crude prices.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Ryan Woo)
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.