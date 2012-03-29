HONG KONG Chinese oil major PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK) reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains were offset by massive losses at its refining division.

PetroChina (601857.SS) (PTR.N), the country's dominant oil and gas producer that also owns refineries, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 29.55 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), down from 40 billion yuan in the same period in 2010, based on Reuters' calculations.

This compared with a forecast of 35.17 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.

For the full year, the state-run company posted a net profit of 132.96 billion yuan, versus 139.99 billion yuan in 2010. This compared with a consensus forecast of 138.58 billion yuan from 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its exploration and production divison posted an operating profit of 219.5 billion yuan for 2011, up 43 percent year-on-year.

"The recovery of the world economy is growing more uncertain in 2012. International energy supply will remain tight in the long term amidst increasingly intense competition for energy resources," PetroChina, an integrated energy giant more heavily weighted in upstream assets, said in its annual report.

China's top offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) (CEO.N), on Wednesday posted a 29 percent rise in 2011 net profit, matching forecasts and hitting a record, on soaring crude oil prices and despite flat output caused by an oil spill.

HUGE REFINING LOSS

PetroChina's refining and chemicals segment lost a massive 61.87 billion yuan as increases in domestic prices for oil products failed to keep pace with strong rises in crude prices.

China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns, leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.

PetroChina's refining arm posted heavier losses last year than 37.6 billion yuan in refining loss recorded by Sinopec Corp (0386.HK), although its refining capacity is much smaller than that of Sinopec which is the largest in Asia.

That's because PetroChina's refineries mainly take crude from its Daqing oilfield - which is indexed to Indonesia's Cinta and Duri medium-heavy sweet crudes whose prices gained more sharply than other crudes such as Brent, WTI and Dubai last year, said James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and gas research at Macquarie.

Eighty percent of the crude Sinopec puts into its refineries is bought from overseas.

PetroChina's oil and gas output rose 4.7 percent on year to 1,285.6 million barrels of oil equivalents (BOEs) in 2011, with crude output up 3.3 percent and natural gas output rising 7.9 percent.

For 2012, its oil and natural gas equivalent output target is 1,321 million barrels, up 2.75 percent year on year.

PetroChina's Hong Kong-listed shares ended down 2 percent on Thursday ahead of its results announcement. The stock lost 4.8 percent in 2011, compared with a 26 percent fall in CNOOC's shares and 9.8 percent gain in Sinopec shares in Hong Kong over the same period.

(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sugita Katyal)