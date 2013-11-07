HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
KUALA LUMPUR The petrochemicals arm of Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL will sell its stake in Vietnam's Phu My Plastics and Chemical Company Ltd (PMPC) to Japan's Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T) and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T).
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCGB.KL) said in a stock exchange statement on Wednesday the divestment of 93.1 percent of PMPC was part of a plan to discontinue its vinyl business and strengthen its asset portfolio.
Petronas Chemicals did not disclose the financial details of the transaction but said the sale would be completed by the second quarter of 2014.
Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to Petronas Chemicals for this transaction.
Petronas Chemical shares closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday, outperforming the broader market .KLSE that slipped 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.