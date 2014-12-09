A Peugeot logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

VERSAILLES, France PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) expects sales of its premium DS cars to have stabilised in 2014 after picking up in the final quarter, the brand's marketing director said on Tuesday.

"We should be around 120,000 cars this year, close to where we were in 2013," Arnaud Ribaud told reporters at a test-drive event in Versailles, west of Paris.

After a 7 percent sales decline for the first 10 months of the year, when its European market share dwindled, the upscale DS brand has seen sales pick up in the fourth quarter so far, driven by Chinese demand, Ribaud said.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)