PARIS Peugeot (PEUP.PA) will eliminate an additional 1,500 French jobs by 2014, on top of the previously announced 8,000 layoffs, the French car maker told trade union representatives on Tuesday.

The job reductions will be achieved through non-replacement of workers who will be leaving the company or retiring rather than compulsory redundancies, a spokesman told Reuters after a meeting between management and workers representatives.

"There will be 1,500 departures through attrition, which correspond to the natural rhythm for the group, but the plan remains set at 8,000 layoffs, there are no changes," the spokesman said.

Peugeot held the latest in a series of meetings with workers' representatives earlier on Tuesday over plans unveiled in July to cut more than 8000 jobs, close one assembly plant near Paris and shrink another.

