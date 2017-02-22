European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
PARIS PSA Group's (PEUP.PA) proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors (GM.N) offers benefits to all sides, but the companies must address concerns about jobs, French Economy Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.
Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week that they were in negotiations on a deal to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales behind Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), sparking criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job losses.
Sapin said the deal could create a large European carmaker, but it was up to the companies' executives to demonstrate in talks with governments and unions that all the countries would benefit.
"It's an operation that can bear benefits for each side on certain conditions, (and) the main condition is jobs," Sapin said after a meeting with the German and Polish finance ministers.
Later, after meeting with PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Sapin and French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue issued a statement saying that they supported the deal.
They added that the government would pay close attention to the impact on jobs and plants, especially in terms of existing commitments as well as developing research, innovation and production for the broader benefit of the French car industry.
Sapin is due to discuss the deal with German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries in Paris on Thursday.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Matthias Blamont and David Goodman)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.