A Peugeot logo is seen on a car displayed at PSA Peugeot Citroen headquarters in Paris after the company's 2014 first-half results presentation July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) took a bigger-than-expected step toward recovery on Wednesday, raising a key cash-flow objective after strong China sales and a European upturn helped the French carmaker beat expectations for 2014.

Peugeot shares surged after it pledged to rack up 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in operating cash flow from 2014 to 2017, more than double a previous 2018 target, after the auto division returned to profit on a 1 percent group revenue gain.

"We are ahead of our reconstruction plan," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

The manufacturing arm swung to a 63 million euro operating profit from a 1.04 billion loss, with the overall net loss narrowing to 555 million from 2.23 billion. Group operating income also turned positive to the tune of 905 million euros on revenue of 53.6 billion.

Heavily reliant on Europe for sales and production, Paris-based Peugeot survived the region's prolonged slump only after a 3 billion euro share issue, in which the French state and China's Dongfeng (0489.HK) took 14 percent stakes last year.

In response, new boss Tavares pledged to trim the model lineup, cut plant capacity, raise pricing and pare wage and component costs to lift the automotive operating margin to 2 percent in 2018 and 5 percent by 2023.

Peugeot posted 2.18 billion euros of operating free cash flow for 2014 after burning through 426 million a year earlier. That well exceeded the 500 million expected by analysts, according to a consensus published by Exane BNP Paribas.

Dominic O'Brien, an analyst at the brokerage, said the big surprise was the auto division's continued profitability in the seasonally weaker second half of 2014.

"This is a very strong set of free cash flow numbers," O'Brien said. "Pursuing profitability over sales volumes is starting to reap some rewards."

Peugeot shares were up 5 percent at 14.17 euros as of 1313 GMT (08:00 a.m. EST), having risen by almost one-third since Jan. 1.

The company reported progress on several turnaround goals. Labor costs fell to 13.4 percent of revenue from 14.5 percent, on track for a 12 percent target. Inventory fell by 1.4 billion euros, already exceeding the 1 billion cut pledged for 2016.

Savings per vehicle reached 730 million euros, outstripping a 600 million euro objection, while the European plant capacity utilization rate rose to 79 percent from 72 percent.

(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus and Jason Neely)