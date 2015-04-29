A view shows the automobile assembly line as robots work on the construction of Peugeot 208, Citroen C3 and DS 3 cars at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Citroen C3 car is pictured in the final check area at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on an engine on the assembly line of the Peugeot 208, Citroen C3 and DS 3 cars at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Peugeot logo is seen on a car displayed at PSA Peugeot Citroen headquarters in Paris after the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Robots work on the construction of a Peugeot 208 car at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on the automobile assembly line of a Citroen C3 car at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said on Wednesday its revenue rose in the first quarter as the recovering French carmaker's efforts to raise prices helped offset weaker volumes.

Revenue increased 4.6 percent to 13.7 billion euros ($15 billion) in January-March, Peugeot said in a statement, helped by a positive contribution from 51 percent-owned parts supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA).

Peugeot, which last week announced a 10 percent European production increase to meet rebounding car demand, also raised its full-year market growth forecast to 4 percent from 1 percent.

"We are ahead of our roadmap and we are still accelerating, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told analysts and reporters on a conference call.

The carmaker nonetheless reiterated key turnaround goals seen by many analysts as modest - including a 2 percent operating margin for the core manufacturing division in 2018.

"We think these are relatively unchallenging targets," Philip Watkins of Citi said in a note, describing the quarterly sales as a "broadly reassuring set of numbers".

Peugeot may reach its mid-term profitability goal as soon as this year, the London-based analyst predicted.

After years of losses led to a 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) bailout last year that saw the French government and China's Dongfeng (0489.HK) buy 14 percent stakes, Peugeot hired former Renault second-in-command Carlos Tavares as CEO and pledged to reduce labor costs, inventory and model lineups, focusing on more profitable vehicles.

Peugeot's registrations were up 4.4 percent in Europe, but the group recorded a 0.9 percent drop in vehicle sales as the distribution network sold from stock. Global sales fell 1.9 percent to 712,200 vehicles.

Auto division revenues still edged higher to 8.95 billion euros, as pricing effort delivered a 1.7 percent boost to the top line. The gain was a healthier 3.3 percent including Chinese joint-venture sales that Peugeot does not consolidate.

Faurecia said sales rose almost 14 percent to 5.14 billion euros. Revenue also rose 1.4 percent at Banque PSA Finance - whose sales financing activities are being spun off into joint ventures with Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC).

