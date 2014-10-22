A Peugeot logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said on Wednesday revenue rose 1.6 percent in the third quarter, thanks to a strong gain in Chinese sales that helped offset weaker-than-expected progress on pricing.

Peugeot also lifted its 2014 European auto market

growth forecast to 4-5 percent from the previous 3 percent, while cutting its outlooks for key emerging markets.

Peugeot still depends on Europe for more than 60 percent of its global sales and the upgrade helped to push its shares higher.

Peugeot earlier this year raised 3 billion euros in a share issue that saw the French state and Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) acquire matching 14 percent stakes, effectively bailing out the troubled carmaker.

Under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Peugeot is seeking to cut costs, streamline its model lineup and raise pricing in pursuit of a 2 percent operating profit margin in 2018.

The improved European forecast provided an initial boost for shares, although analysts warned that Peugeot still faced a tough market. Peugeot shares were 2.6 percent higher at 9.62 euros as of 3:30 a.m. EDT, extending their gain since the start of the year to 36 percent.

Group revenue amounted to 12.3 billion euros ($15.64 billion) in July-September.

However, revenue at the core manufacturing arm - which excludes Peugeot's Chinese production - fell 0.8 percent to 7.97 billion euros as a push to improve pricing "only partially offset the negative volume and currency effects".

When combined with sales proceeds from Peugeot's joint ventures with Dongfeng and Changan Automobile Group, automotive revenue rose 2.7 percent.

The boost from the unconsolidated Chinese ventures "doesn't help much", said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with International Strategy & Investment.

"It will take a very long time for PSA to start delivering tangible earnings," Ellinghorst said in a note to the brokerage's clients.

"With the European market trending sideways and Renault replacing the majority of its fleet, things are unlikely to get easier."

Peugeot's group sales volume rose 5.4 percent to almost 644,000 vehicles in the quarter, the company said, confirming estimates published last week.

Excluding China and Southeast Asia, sales dropped 4.8 percent to 461,000 vehicles.

Russian auto demand will fall 15 percent this year instead of the previously forecast 10 percent, Peugeot said, and the Latin American market is now expected to shrink 10 percent - a bigger contraction than the 7 percent it had predicted in July.

(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan/Keith Weir)