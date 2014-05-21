Futures up on Fed's dovish rate-hike outlook
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.
PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the carmaker will decide in the next 12 months whether to continue working on electric vehicles with Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T).
Tavares told a parliamentary economic affairs committee on Wednesday that the group needed to define a strategy to continue to offer electric vehicles to consumers.
"It's a strategy that will be rebuilt in the next 12 months, and we will consider whether we develop them alone, in partnership, and where we will build them," the CEO said, adding that the strength of the yen was an important factor.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.