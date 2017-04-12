FRANKFURT German pump maker Busch is seeking to install a family member in the supervisory board of takeover target Pfeiffer Vacuum (PV.DE) at short notice and is striving for the chairmanship, it said in the official offer document published on Wednesday.

Busch reiterated its improved offer of 110 euros per Pfeiffer Vacuum (PV.DE) share plus a dividend of 3.60 euros a share. It described its intentions as "friendly".

Last week, Busch had promised to hold off changes to rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and to safeguard jobs as it seeks to drum up support for its latest takeover offer.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)