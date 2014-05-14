Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
WASHINGTON Six U.S. senators have asked the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to look at what they termed the anti-trust and anti-consumer implications of Pfizer's Inc (PFE.N) potential takeover of UK's AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L).
"Pfizer's record of reducing efforts to innovate and bring new products to market following prior acquisitions is plain," the senators, all Democrats, wrote to the agencies' top officials.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.