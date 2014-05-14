WASHINGTON Six U.S. senators have asked the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to look at what they termed the anti-trust and anti-consumer implications of Pfizer's Inc (PFE.N) potential takeover of UK's AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L).

"Pfizer's record of reducing efforts to innovate and bring new products to market following prior acquisitions is plain," the senators, all Democrats, wrote to the agencies' top officials.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)