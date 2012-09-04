Boston Scientific recalls Lotus Valve heart devices
Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its Lotus range of heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
Pfizer Inc said its oral drug Inlyta received European approval as a second-line treatment for kidney cancer patients who do not respond to an initial chemotherapy.
The company said the approval was based on data from a late-stage trial which showed that the drug significantly extended progression-free survival in patients who failed to respond to treatment with Pfizer's Sutent.
Inlyta was approved in the United States for the same indication in January.
The drug, generically known as axitinib, works by inhibiting proteins that can influence tumor growth and cancer progression.
Renal cell carcinoma affects 102,000 people in Europe every year, the company said in a statement.
Pfizer's shares closed at $23.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its Lotus range of heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
CVS Health Corp said its pharmacy chain had removed artificial trans fats, which have been linked to rising rates of heart diseases, from its store-branded food products well ahead of a June 2018 federal deadline.
SHANGHAI China has updated list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes, a long-awaited fillip for drugmakers in the world's second-largest drug market where many new drugs have been kept out of patients' reach because of high costs.