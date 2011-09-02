CHICAGO Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) extended the expiration date of its tender offer for Icagen Inc. ICGN.O until tonight 6 p.m. EDT.

On Thursday, Pfizer extended the offer by 24 hours and was set to expire at midnight EDT on Thursday.

The American Stock Transfer & Trust Co, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, indicated that as of midnight on September 1, 2011, about 4,111,667 shares of Icagen's common stock had been validly tendered, including shares tendered by directors and executive officers of Icagen.

Pfizer already owns 1,067,015 shares of Icagen's common stock, which when added to the number of tendered shares represents about 58.2 percent of outstanding Icagen shares.

This represents about 49.6 percent of diluted Icagen shares and was 39,799 shares below the number needed to complete the deal.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney)