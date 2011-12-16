Pfizer Inc's Lyrica pain treatment benefited patients with Restless Legs Syndrome in a late-stage clinical study, the company said on Friday.

The Phase III study of more than 700 patients met its three main goals, Pfizer said.

Restless Legs Syndrome is an urge to move the legs, and sometimes other parts of the body, particularly at night, preventing those with the condition from sleeping.

Pfizer said it does not have plans at this time to seek regulatory approval for Lyrica to address Restless Legs Syndrome. Lyrica, which is one of Pfizer's top-selling products, is approved to treat diabetic nerve pain, pain after shingles and fibromyalgia, among other conditions.

