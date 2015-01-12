The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Privately held 23andMe Inc said Pfizer Inc would have access to its research services, helping the pharmaceutical giant better understand the lupus disease.

The companies will run a trial on 5,000 people suffering from the chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body, 23andMe said on Monday.

About 5 million people worldwide have a form of lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Pfizer is already partnering with the company to study genetic factors associated with the onset and progression of inflammatory bowel disease.

23andMe, founded in 2006, is a DNA analysis services provider.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)