Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
Pfizer Inc said it would buy privately held-NextWave Pharmaceuticals for $255 million, gaining access to the company's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, the first once-daily liquid medicine approved to treat the condition in the United States.
NextWave's shareholders would also be eligible to get up to $425 million based on certain sales milestones.
Pfizer said it was exercising its option to acquire NextWave under an agreement signed in the second quarter, under which it had made an option payment of $20 million.
The drug, Quillivant XR, is expected to be available in pharmacies by early next year.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.