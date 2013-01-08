Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said the European Commission has approved expanding the use of Prevenar 13, its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, to older children and adolescents 6 to 17 years old.
The vaccine protects against the potentially fatal effects of pneumococcal disease, a group of illnesses caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, also known as pneumococcus.
Children in this age group who have not previously received Prevenar 13 may receive a single dose of the vaccine, Pfizer said.
The European Commission's decision to approve this expanded indication followed submission and review of a Phase 3 trial of Prevenar 13 in 592 healthy children and adolescents, including those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma.
Prevenar 13 was first introduced for use in infants and young children in December 2009 in Europe and is now approved for such use in more than 120 countries.
It is not indicated for the prevention of pneumococcal pneumonia in the pediatric population in the United States.
The vaccine is approved for use in adults 50 years of age and older in more than 80 countries.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.