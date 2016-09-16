Alternative medicine might help treat premature ejaculation
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's breast cancer drug, Ibrance, should be given marketing approval, an advisory committee at the European Medicines Agency recommended.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion for Ibrance to be used in combination with two existing therapies in women who have received prior endocrine therapy.
The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA, Pfizer said in a statement on Friday.
Ibrance, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2015, contributed about half a billion dollars of Pfizer's total revenue of $13.1 billion in its latest quarter.
Novartis is also testing an experimental breast cancer pill which belongs to same drug class as Pfizer's Ibrance. In May, tests on the drug were stopped early because of good results.
Pfizer's shares were off slightly in premarket trading on Friday.
Elderly patients who get treated for illnesses or injuries in the emergency department (ED) are at risk of increased disability for up to six months afterward, a recent study suggests.
Fathers are conspicuously absent from studies that test the best ways to prevent and treat obesity in children, according to an analysis of research done in the past decade.