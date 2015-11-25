A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2015. Pfizer Inc said on November 23 it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a deal worth $160 billion to slash its U.S. tax bill, rekindling a fierce political debate over the financial maneuver. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pfizer Inc said its blockbuster pain drug, Lyrica, had failed to show benefit in patients suffering from a type of post-traumatic nerve pain, in a late-stage study.

The drug did not lead to pain reduction in patients compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, there is no approved treatment in the United States for post-traumatic neuropathic pain.

Lyrica, which generated $1.22 billion in sales in the third quarter, is already approved to treat nerve pain associated with diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia.

