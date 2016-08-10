WARSAW Poland's biggest power producer PGE estimates it will have to spend up to 1.8 billion zlotys ($471.96 million) by 2020 to upgrade its power stations so that they meet European Union emission reduction regulations, the company said on Wednesday.

Poland has to upgrade its power stations so that they meet the reduction requirements imposed by the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), effective by around 2021.

A lobby group for power companies had estimated the costs to revamp Poland's power stations to be as much as 12 billion zlotys ($3.03 billion).

"We estimate it will be 1.8 billion zlotys," PGE's management board member Ryszard Wasilek told a conference.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)