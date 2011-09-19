Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc PPDI.O said it has appointed Raymond Hill as chief executive officer, effective September 16, four months after David Grange retired as CEO.

Hill joins PPD from IMS Health Inc, where he was president of the IMS Consulting Group.

In August, Wilmington, North Carolina-based PPD, which mostly provides late-stage drug research services to drugmakers, was reported to be in talks to be bought over by private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Shares of the company fell 7 percent to $26.58 in early morning trade on Monday on Nasdaq.

