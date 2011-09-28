A new public-private partnership, which its backers say is on schedule to launch next year, aims to kickstart drug research by encouraging companies to collaborate on early clinical research.

Here is how the nascent Arch2POCM initiative would work:

* Experimental medicines would be tested up to mid-stage or Phase II clinical trials and results made publicly available, all without patent claims;

* Initial work to focus on novel targets in cancer, autism and schizophrenia;

* Pharmaceutical partners to get opportunity to purchase investigational new drug database, required to enable subsequent clinical development;

* Although Arch2POCM test compounds would not have patent protection, data exclusivity regulations would provide exclusivity of five years in the United States, six years in Japan and eight years in Europe;

* Drug companies would also get opportunity to develop their own proprietary molecules;

* Cash from partners and "in-kind" expertise from industry expected to provide around $150 million over five years for cancer research and similar amount for neuroscience;

* Pharmaceutical companies, private philanthropy groups, public sector groups, academia and drug regulators all involved in initial Arch2POCM meetings.

