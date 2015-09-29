Investors fear the $1 trillion-a-year drug industry faces a moment of reckoning for steep price hikes slapped on both new and older medicines in the United States, its biggest and most profitable market.

Heavy selling has erased all of 2015's gains on the Nasdaq biotechnology index, despite a modest bounce in share prices on Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical and biotech industry relies on American consumers to buy a range of expensive treatments for cancer, diabetes and other serious diseases. So the stakes are high as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and others criticize drug pricing.

OECD data for 2012, the latest year available, show U.S. pharmaceutical spending per capita of $1,010 was nearly twice the level seen in major European markets.

