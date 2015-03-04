U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
Johnson & Johnson is close to buying cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc in the coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
A bid from J&J is expected to value Pharmacyclics near its $17.5 billion market value or at a premium, FT said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Pharmacyclics, which markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit, rose about 3 percent in extended trading.
Sales of Imbruvica, which has U.S. approvals for four forms of blood cancer, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said earlier.
Bloomberg reported last month, citing sources, that Pharmacyclics was mulling a sale and had attracted the interest of J&J and Novartis AG.
Any interest from J&J would be logical, considering its already established relationship with Pharmacyclics, Morningstar analyst Stefan Quenneville told Reuters.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics' shares were trading at $238 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 22 percent since the Bloomberg report on Feb. 25.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.